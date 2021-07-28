Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $417.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

