B2Gold (BTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts expect B2Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

