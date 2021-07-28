B. Riley Comments on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

