B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

