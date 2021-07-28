B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.49 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 18,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $3,761,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,906 shares of company stock valued at $39,330,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

