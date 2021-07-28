B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

