B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 4,707 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.14. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

