B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 19,062 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.5% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

