Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.0898 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $1.01 million and $36,597.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00122237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.24 or 1.00028835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00792914 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.