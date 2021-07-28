AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,014. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

