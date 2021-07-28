Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

NYSE ADS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

