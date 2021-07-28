Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,417 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,550,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

