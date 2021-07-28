Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 334.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 470.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,271,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,465,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

