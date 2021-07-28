Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,833 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

