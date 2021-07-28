Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,800 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.