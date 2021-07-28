Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,020 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

