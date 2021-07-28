Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

AXTA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 51,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

