AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXAHY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

