Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Avient posted sales of $609.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

AVNT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,560. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Avient by 18.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Avient by 7.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 201,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.