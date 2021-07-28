AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVPT. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $10.71 on Monday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

