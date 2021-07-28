Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. Avaya has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

