Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 184.8% in July

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85.
About Aurcana Silver
