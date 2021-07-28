Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 184.8% in July

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

