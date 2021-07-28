AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%.

Shares of AUDC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $41.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

