Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $345.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 3,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Athenex by 1,087.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Athenex by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 406,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

