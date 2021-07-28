AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 832,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,793,027 shares.The stock last traded at $57.13 and had previously closed at $58.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

