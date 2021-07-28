Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARHH stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.