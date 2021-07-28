ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.15

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 152243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

