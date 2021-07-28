Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 939 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,335,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122,907.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 229,837 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409,234 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81.

