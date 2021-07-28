Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 6,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

