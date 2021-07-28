Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 97,275.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,666,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 65,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

IPG stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. 105,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,005. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

