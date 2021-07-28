Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 65,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

