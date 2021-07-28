Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. 22,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

