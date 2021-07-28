Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

ASPU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,095. The company has a market cap of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

