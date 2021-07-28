ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Issues Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

ASM International stock traded down $15.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.90. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 12-month low of $134.88 and a 12-month high of $365.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.58.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

