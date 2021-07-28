Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

ABG stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.55. 2,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

