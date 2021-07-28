Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.05 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of APAM opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

