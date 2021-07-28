Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AJG traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

