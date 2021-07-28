Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,801 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.15. The company has a market cap of $670.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

