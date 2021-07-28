Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 14,331 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBB opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

