Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock worth $2,743,067. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

