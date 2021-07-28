Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $390,000 in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTG. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.