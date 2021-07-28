Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $352,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

SASR stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.