Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $486,000 Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 203.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of Clipper Realty worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.