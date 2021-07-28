Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%.

NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

