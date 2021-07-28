Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $406,641.62

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $406,641.62 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,865.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.35 or 0.05752749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.55 or 0.01295743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00126501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00338977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,144,013 coins and its circulating supply is 10,099,470 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

