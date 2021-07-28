ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 109,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.59. 60,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,037. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

