Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

AWI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.86. 1,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

