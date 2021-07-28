Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.49.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.