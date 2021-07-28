Arizona Metals’ (AZMCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.74 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50.

OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

