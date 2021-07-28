Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $2.46 Million Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Order Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 13,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

